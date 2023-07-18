EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg CISD will provide school supplies for all registered students K-12, the school district announced.

Edinburg CISD will provide school supplies for nearly 33,000 students.

According to the ECISD website, student enrollment for the Edinburg CISD is over 32,600 students.

Items provided will include notebooks, pencils, scissors, crayons, glue, a school box and tissues.

Edinburg CISD is now enrolling students for the 2023-2024 school year.

The first day of school for students is Monday, August 14.