MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral spoke with new acting McAllen ISD superintendent Rosalba De Hoyos about what she is doing to prepare for the new school year.

Last month, we reported that J.A. Gonzalez was leaving his job as McAllen ISD superintendent and heading to Harlingen CISD.

Gonzalez has been replaced by an acting superintendent and longtime educator, Rosalba De Hoyos.

McAllen ISD parents seem to believe the change will be good.

“We’ve been alright with the ISD the past two years we’ve been here,” Jason Fanugao, a parent of McAllen ISD students said.

A Special Olympics coach who has many athletes from McAllen ISD also believes the move will be good.

“I believe there’s always hope in change,” Tristan Echavarria said.

We sat down with De Hoyos who says she is ready for practices and procedures in the new school year.

“The community has given us very good feedback so far. They are open to this new administration. Yet, also as we get closer into opening the school year, we’ll have more meetings, more information,” she told us.

The district plans its programs such as study abroad, aviation and advanced academic programs.

ValleyCentral asked about challenges faced at schools these days.

“Challenges, really it will be as the school year starts that we continue to bring in everything that we bring every year, high rigorous curriculum. Discipline as always, our teachers are prepared,” De Hoyos explained. “We will continue to look at ways to maximize our allotment in the services and the staff that we have.”

De Hoyos has 29 years of experience in education as a teacher, counselor, dean of instruction and principal.

Prior to accepting the superintendent position, De Hoyos was serving as the McAllen ISD assistant superintendent for instructional services.