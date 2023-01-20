EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas at Austin recently implemented a ban preventing students from accessing TikTok on the school’s WIFI.

Some other Texas universities are doing the same, UTRGV included.

All this comes following a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring state agencies to remove the app from government issued devices.

“I honestly think it’s kind of dumb if I’m being, you know, honest, technical as far as banning it, you know, doesn’t seem really important and all that,” said Rogelio Garza, a UTRGV student.

Students are speaking out after TikTok is once again coming under fire.

The well known social media platform is being banned from university networks across Texas.

Patrick Gonzales with UTRGV’s marketing and communications department says the app is a useful tool for both students and staff. Gonzales also says students can still use the app on campus but can only access it using cellular data.

“Do we lose a big tool? Was it popular? Absolutely. But, you know, we have other platforms that we can use to engage not only our students, but like you said, our entire campus communities,” Gonzales said.

“Whether you’re in the dorm or whether you’re walking campus, if you’re using your own cell phone data with your carrier, you can access tiK tok. What we have eliminated is anything that’s on the UTRGV network, because we are a state agency and that’s what’s been asked,” he added.

Tiktok was not only used for instructional purposes but to get information out to students as well.

“We’re used to, you know, having to adapt to changes. We’re used to, you know, having to find other solutions. But in terms of social media, it’s like, you know, it’s a whole thing that we have to learn from what I’ve seen, it’s like they have to find other solutions to post, you know, videos that can easily reach out to students,” said Suly Sanchez, a student employee with the university

Some students agree with the governor’s decision after studies show the social media app tracks your data.

“As seen by many research papers that it does data mine a lot of our information, and that’s very worrisome, especially being here in the university,” UTRGV student Alexis Uscanga said.

UTRGV staff are currently making a list of exceptions on this ban. They plan to take that list to the governor for approval.