Edinburg woman arrested for hiding $1.5M worth of heroin in tires

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations arrested a woman that was hiding $1.5 million worth of heroin in her car, according to a press release.

The 28-year-old Edinburg woman arrived at the Pharr International Bridge from Mexico. When she arrived CBP officers further inspected her Volkswagen Jetta.

A K-9 team helped officers find 24 packages of heroin in the car’s tires, each package weight 55 pounds.

Officers then seized the drugs and her vehicle, the woman was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI will continue the investigation.