EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg Police Officer was recognized for saving a resident’s life.

Officer Joaquin Garcia responded to a call where a resident was seriously injured from his leg. When Garcia arrived at the scene, he immediately applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg, which could have resulted in serious injury or death.

Several months after the incident, Jaime Cavazos, who was saved by Officer Garcia, was able to say thank you in person.

On Wednesday, Officer Joaquin Garcia was recognized with the Lifesaving Award for his actions.