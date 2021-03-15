Edinburg police looking for two people last seen three weeks ago

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Edinburg police are asking for help locating an elderly man and his disabled stepdaughter.

On March 7th, around 1 p.m. Edinburg police were called to Hawthorne Avenue and S Segula Avenue in reference to a welfare concern.

73-year-old Frutoso Posada Jr, 42-year-old Maria Chapa (Credit: Edinburg Police Department)

A woman told Edinburg investigators that she last saw her brother, Frutoso Posada Jr., 73, and his stepdaughter Maria Chapa, 42, three weeks ago at her home in the city of McAllen.

According to police, Chapa requires special care. Chapa is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair. Posada Jr. is an Army veteran, who also has medical issues.

73-year-old Frutoso Posada Jr (Credit: Edinburg Police Department)

Posada’s sister told detectives everything seemed normal during her last visit with Posada and Chapa.

She believes that they may have recently moved from Edinburg to the Pharr/San Juan/Alamo area.

Police said Posada drives a 2018 White Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate (KNC-2210).

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.