Edinburg police looking for missing 14-year-old

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old teen.

Police are looking for Sofia Almaraz. She is described as 5 feet tall,, weighing about 165 pounds, has brown eyes, glasses and black curly hair.

Sofia Almaraz. Source: Edinburg Police Department

Almaraz has been missing since Tuesday morning at 12 a.m. Investigators have reason to believe she is possibly with a 22-year-old man by the name of Marlon Danilo Benitez.

Marlon Danilo Benitez Source: Edinburg Police Department

He is a person of interest and if found could possibly be charged with harboring a runaway and enticing a child.

Sofia was last seen in Edinburg wearing a black t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black and white Vans, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sofia or Marlon Danilo, please contact the Edinburg police department immediately at 956-289-7700 or 383-TIPS (8477).