COVID INFO COVID INFO

Edinburg officials to host second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, in partnership with the Hidalgo County Health Department and the city of Edinburg, will host a second dose COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE OF RGV PROVIDERS THAT ARE EXPECTING DOSES NEXT WEEK

The vaccine clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive, in Edinburg.

Spring breakers are leaving soon and some are not concerned about taking COVID-19 with them

The event is only for individuals who received the 1ST DOSE of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on February 26, 2021.

Texas Senator John Cornyn takes heat after tweeting quote about President Biden preferring ‘humane’ treatment of migrants to stopping immigration CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

They are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Card and a photo ID, matching the Vaccination Card to the clinic to receive the second dose.

Staff from all three entities will administer the COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday