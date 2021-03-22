Edinburg officials to host second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, in partnership with the Hidalgo County Health Department and the city of Edinburg, will host a second dose COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive, in Edinburg.

The event is only for individuals who received the 1ST DOSE of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on February 26, 2021.

They are asked to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Card and a photo ID, matching the Vaccination Card to the clinic to receive the second dose.

Staff from all three entities will administer the COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.