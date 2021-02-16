Edinburg issues boil water notice

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The City of Edinburg, along with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, is advising all its residents to boil their water prior to consumption.

Due to the inclement weather, the city is asking residents to reduce consumption and conserve as much water as possible.

This is to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Mr. Javier Valdez, Water Plant Manager at 956-388-8220 or Mr. Arturo Martinez, Director of Water Resources at 956-388-8212.

If you wish to call the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, please call (512) 239-4691.