EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held on Thursday at schools in Edinburg.

The two clinics will be held at Avila Elementary School and Magee Elementary School on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The vaccines will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. No ID is required for the clinic.

Each location will be have 500 Moderna vaccine doses.