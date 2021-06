EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg CISD announces that there is still time for students to enroll in the Summer Enrichment Academy at Barrientes Middle School.

The academy will take place on June 14 through 30 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The district says students can participate in programs that include math, science, fine arts, social studies, athletics, and more.

Click here for more information on enrollment.