Edinburg CISD, city of Edinburg, Hidalgo County to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, the city of Edinburg, and Hidalgo County will host a second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The community vaccine clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

The event is only for people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on January 27.

They are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID, matching the Vaccination Card to the clinic to receive the second dose.

Staff from all three entities will administer the COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

