EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced its newest athletic director during a special board meeting Thursday.

Oscar Salinas, an Edinburg native, will serve as the new district’s athletic director.

This decision comes after Edinburg CISD’s current athletic director, Rogelio “Roy” Garza, announced his retirement for Jan. 31, 2024.

According to Edinburg CISD, Salinas is a graduate of Edinburg High School and the University of Texas Pan American.

“This is an important job and it impacts a lot of students and athletic programs,” Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas said.

Oscar Salinas has over 30 years of coaching experience as head football coach and athletic director for La Feria High School.

Before leading the La Feria school district as athletic director, Salinas coached at Edinburg CISD as the athletic coordinator and head coach of Johnny Economedes High School for 11 years.

Edinburg CISD says Salinas will begin his role as athletic director as soon as possible.