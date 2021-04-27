Edinburg Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Business of the Month

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Nominations for business of the month are now open to the public.

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to participate as a way to give their thank you to local businesses.

To be nominated, businesses must be current members of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce.

Winners will be announced at an upcoming event.

To participate, email the name of the business, personal experience with them, and why they deserve the June Business of the Month recognition to membership@edinburg.com or visit the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Facebook and comment the information on the nomination post.

You can find the Edinburg Chamber directory here.