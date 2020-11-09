Edinburg bank robbery suspects indicted

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Two 18-year-old women were indicted after being accused of being involved in two bank robberies that occurred on Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

Both women were indicted on Oct. 22.

On Aug. 24 police officers were dispatched to a Chase Bank located on 1801 West University Drive in reference to a robbery.

According to police, the women had a weapon and stole money.

On Aug. 30, at 11 p.m. Edinburg police officers were dispatched to the same location in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Police officers checked the area and found a car matching the description of the women given to officers.

Police performed a traffic stop on the car matching the description. A silver Nissan Versa, which was occupied by the two women.

They were identified by police as 18-year-old Ashanti Ja Nayia Slater and 18-year-old Isis Wallace.

Police say marijuana was also found in their possession and were arrested.

Both women were charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Wallace remains jailed and has a $35,000 bond. Slater remains jailed on a $145,000 bonds.

Both women are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 30