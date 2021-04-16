EDA receives $4M in funds to help Texas workforce recover from pandemic

The US Capitol in the late afternoon before lawmakers vote to pass a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill on December 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced $4.25 million to help Texas respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are part of the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants. The investment is from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

According to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, the funds will provide an opportunity for employers and businesses to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“These EDA investments will create new workforce training opportunities in Texas, as well as plans and strategies to mitigate the challenges facing Texas businesses while highlighting opportunities for growth in strategic sectors,” said Raimondo in a statement.

Part of the funds will go to Texas State Technical College Waco, in Waco. They will receive a $3.5 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. This EDA grant, to be matched with $2,583,594 in local funds, is expected to create 70 jobs, said the statement.

Another part will go to the Texas Association of Business and Chambers of Commerce in Austin. They will receive a $750,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant meant to develop statewide business development to help businesses recover from the pandemic. The project will be matched with $228,863 in local funds, said the release.

“While Texans persevere as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our state, we must take steps to ensure that our communities are equipped to weather the storm,” said U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the release of the funds.