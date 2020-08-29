Economedes celebrates 20 year anniversary

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Economedes, a Valley high school, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

During the outdoor celebration teachers drove curbside to pick up supplies, gifts, and lunch.

As staff drove by, they listened to music from the year 2000.

“Johnny Economedes was a very well-respected man. So, this is an honor and also a tribute to him. Of course, our staff are excited because they want to be part of this, they want to be part of the celebration,” said Jesus Mata, Economedes principal.

The campus is named after Johnny Economedes who served in the army for two years.

In 1956, he began his career as an educator with the Edinburg School District.