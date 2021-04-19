Early voting begins Monday in municipal elections

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The May 2021 election is Saturday, May 1, and Rio Grande Valley residents will be casting their votes on various issues, such as a new mayor and city propositions.

Early voting begins Monday, April 19, and will be open through Tuesday, April 27. In Cameron County, polls will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On April 26 and 27, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Hidalgo County, polls will be open Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On April 26 polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, and on April 27, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a list of Cameron County polling locations, click here. For a list of Hidalgo County polling locations, click here.

In Starr County, polling locations will take place in the city of La Grulla. For a list of Starr County polling locations, click here.

Willacy County early voting schedule will take place as follows:

Raymondville: Early voting will take place at the Raymondville administration building.

April 19: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 21: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 22 to 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 24: Saturday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lyford: Early voting will take place at the Lincoln Lee Administration Office and City of Lyford city Hall.

April 19 through April 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote. However, if you are not registered, because the deadline has passed, you will not be able to vote in this election.

What do you need to bring to the polling site?

A valid form of identification is required to cast a ballot in Texas.