MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police arrested two men accused of robbing a convenient store while armed with a rifle and handgun, documents revealed.

Edgar Shawn Mireles was arrested on one count of aggravated robbery, engaging in organized crime and escaping while arrested. David Kevin Lara was arrested on three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of engaging in organized crime, records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched on May 12 to a Stripes convenience store at 602 W. 2nd Street. The clerk told police that two men and two girls rushed inside the store, demanding money from the cash register. One of the men was holding a rifle and the other was holding a handgun.

One of the men took $54.55, while the other man took food items from the warmer, the affidavit alleged.

Five days later, officers responded to a second robbery at the Big Lucky Lotto Store where two men were seen breaking the front door and entering. One man had a black rifle, while the other had a handgun.

An anonymous person provided investigators a video on Instagram that showed one of the suspects in the video wearing the same clothing and handgun.

On July 3, officers responded again to the Big Lucky Lotto Store, where someone had broke the front glass door. Officers searched the area and saw a juvenile holding a baseball-bat-like object riding a bike. The juvenile was detained.

Three days later, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Colorado Avenue, where they found clothing that matched one of the suspects from the robbery and a rifle buttstock. A witness at the scene was able to identify the suspects in photos of the Stripes robbery as Edgar Mireles and David Lara.

The following day, Mercedes police learned that Mireles was at a residence with his girlfriend, and they were both detained. While Mireles was in the back of the police unit, he managed to escape and ran between homes before being captured, the affidavit stated.

Lara’s bond was set at $320,000. Mireles was issued a bond amount of $150,000, records show.