DSHS updates Starr County on COVID-19 vaccine allotment

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Thursday to update the community about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Joining County officials was the Regional Medical Director for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To date, DSHS has administered over 520 doses in Starr County, according to DSHS Regional Medical Director Emilie Prot.

According to Prot, Starr County has seen numerous outbreaks. This includes a childcare center, bus personnel, basketball teams, band students, and an elementary school.

“We have several outbreaks that are ongoing that our team is continuing to watch.” said Prot. “There have not been new cases, so we are waiting to close those outbreaks, everyone that has been exposed have been quarantined.”

“DSHS website shows a total of 3,500 allocations for the COVID-19 vaccine, DSHS did move 280 of those doses because there were 300 that were allocated that we take to Willacy County.” said Prot, “This includes just first doses.”

During the virtual press conference, CEO and Administrator of Starr County Memorial Hospital Thalia Munoz asked Prot who received the 3,500 doses.

“The hospital, there has been several providers, several clinics around Starr.” said Prot. “We received 800 for our DSHS sub-office, there are other providers that are private physicians’ offices and pharmacies that have also received doses.”

Also joining the virtual press conference, was Ryan Anthony Guillen, Texas State Representative for House District 31.

“The lack of vaccines is really frustrating, and I fully understand, I am making our voices heard as much as I can.” said Guillen. “I have contacted all of the different entities that I think have a hand in this, repeatedly.”

Guillen said he noticed a change in the process on behalf of the state. He said the state had a strategy and it seems to have shifted to a different one.

“The first few weeks they gave to some of the local providers, some doctors, some pharmacies.” said Guillen. “The places they were distributing to be a little bit more diverse, right? In the last few weeks, they have shifted to a different system, heavily towards a hub model.”

DSHS said they established large vaccination sites or hubs around the state of Texas. The goal of these hubs is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment, according to their website.

The DSHS instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship doses to 212 providers across Texas.

Providers would focus on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID‑19.

“The fact that we went to one model, to a different model has caused a lot of confusion as well, and so yesterday I filled a bill to try and push the issue as far as I can” said Guillen. “Calling on the state to come up with a fair and transparent allocation.”

On Wed. afternoon Gov. Greg Abbott announced Starr County will be part of a State mobile vaccine pilot program to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas.

“Our strategy has been to ask for what our capacity can hold.” said Prot. “In Starr County has been doing very great with enrolling with providers really early on.”

The distribution for Starr County residents will take place on Saturday, for the first 100 who registered two weeks ago. County officials are personally calling people and give them the time and place to get their vaccine, according to Vera.

Watch the complete press conference here: