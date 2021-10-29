DSHS: Texas child in hospital with rare case of rabies

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is investigating a case of rabies after a child was bitten by a bat in Medina County.

The child is currently receiving care in a hospital, according to a press release by DSHS.

The last human case of rabies in a Texas resident occurred in 2009, per the release.

Rabies is a viral illness that spreads through the bite of an infected animal, the release said. The virus may also be transmitted through saliva if it enters the eyes, nose, mouth or a break in the skin.

According to the release, once someone becomes sick with rabies, it is almost always fatal. The illness is preventable with treatment is administered before the onset of symptoms.

DSHS offers several tips to stop the spread of rabies: