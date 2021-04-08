Drought monitor shows slight improvements in Lower Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The weekly United States Drought Monitor was released on Thursday showing minor improvements to the lower Rio Grande Valley thanks to recent rainfall.

Unfortunately, the mid to upper Valley, where the worst drought conditions exist, conditions have not seen the same improvements.

Even with recent rain events on March 28 and 29 and again on April 1, the rainfall deficit since the start of the year is still between 1.25 to 2.50 inches below normal.

The pattern of drier than normal and warmer than normal temperatures is expected to continue through the month of June.

The lack of rainfall is also impacting our water reservoirs at Amistad and Falcon. Both have seen a decline over the last 30 days.

If this trend continues expect agricultural and municipal water restrictions in the coming months. Remember Amistad feeds Falcon downstream.

With drought conditions and continued on and off days with windy conditions across the Rio Grande Valley this time of year, fire danger will remain elevated through the remainder of Spring. Burn bans remain in place for Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, and Starr Counties.

Drought conditions will not likely start to see improvement until this summer when our almost daily afternoon sea breeze shower chances return and the increased chance of impact from tropical waves coming across the Atlantic Ocean.