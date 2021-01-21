Drought conditions worsen in the RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)–Despite the recent light rainfall, the Rio Grande Valley is still in a major hole when it comes to drought.

Every Thursday, the United State Drought Monitor is produced jointly by the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In this week’s release, severe drought conditions have been expanded to include a large part of Hidalgo County.

A large majority of the Rio Grande Valley is in moderate to extreme drought. Only a small portion of northeastern Cameron County, is just considered to be in the “dry category.”

That small area has been lucky enough to see more rain recently.

The good news is rainfall is up slightly for the month of January by about a tenth of an inch.

Unfortunately, the Rio Grande Valley needs a lot more to make up for the rainfall deficit.

Current deficits between Nov. 1 through Jan. 21, sit between an inch to inch and half below normal.

The current forecast from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center is a 40% chance of below normal precipitation over the next three months.

This means we need to pay attention for possible water restrictions and agricultural impacts over the coming months.