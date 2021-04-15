Drought conditions continue to persist in the RGV, but rain is on its way to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – It is music to our ears, cooler temperatures, and elevated rain chances, are on the way to the Rio Grande Valley.

While the rain is welcomed with our current drought status, it will not get rid of the drought.

This week, the United States Drought Monitor saw little change over last week, but extreme (4 out of 5) to exceptional (5 out of 5) drought continues across the mid to upper Valley.

Those are the two worst categories on a scale of five categories. The lower Valley is in a little bit better shape, with moderate (2 out of 5) to severe (3 out of 5) drought.

Our current rainfall deficit since January 1st ranges from 1.50 to 3 inches below normal.

This is something we have also seen reflected in the lake/reservoirs.

Both Amistad and Falcon Lake, are down over the last 30 days. Remember, Amistad is upstream and feeds Falcon.





The good news is showers and thunderstorms are on the way this coming weekend.

A cold front will dive in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday night into Saturday morning. This will spark showers and storms around midday on Saturday. Showers will then continue Saturday night into Sunday.

This is the long soaking rainfall is will seep into the ground compared to a quick downpour with heavy runoff.

This is the ideal situation during a long-term drought.

While it is will not be nearly enough to cure the drought across the Valley, it is very welcomed by our local ranchers and farmers.







Isolated showers chances will continue on Monday and Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain.

We will get a break on Wednesday, followed by another chance of showers and t-storms on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain.

Despite this positive news, the long-term trend is drier than normal and warmer than normal. We will need several more soaking rain events to completely remove the drought, meaning looks for drought conditions to stick around in some form into the summer months.