BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near FM 511, in the expressway near Sunrise Mall, in Brownsville. Multiple units were involved in the chase, according to DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

Montalvo said the pursuit ended when the driver stopped at a local HEB where they got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

DPS said it is unknown why the driver fled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.