Driscoll Children’s Hospital nurse vaccinates great-grandmother for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children’s Hospital said one of their nurses was able to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to her 100-year-old grandmother.

The hospital said Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) nurse Victoria Cantu was one of many Driscoll nurses and other staff who volunteered to help out at the first City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital Vaccine Site at the American Bank Center on Feb. 4.

Driscoll employees directed her great-grandmother, Maria Gaytan also of Corpus Christi, to Cantu’s vaccination station.

“I was nervous about poking my abuelita, but I felt so lucky and blessed to be able to provide this gift to her. I knew what this meant for us and our family, and I felt immense happiness,” she said.

Gaytan received her vaccination exactly two weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Before receiving the vaccine, Gaytan was nervous and concerned about what it required and if it was safe, said the hospital’s news release.

However, after one of her daughters, Esther Gaytan, 71, died from COVID-19 and complications from pneumonia, she understood the importance of receiving the vaccine and how it was the safer option to remain healthy for her family.