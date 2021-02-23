Driscoll Children’s Hospital cardiologists save baby’s life, family grateful

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marcie Lawson of Odem was 20 weeks pregnant when she and her husband were informed their baby girl did not have a normal heart.

A news release from Driscoll Children’s Hospital said baby Mia Lawson would require surgery within the first several months of her life.

The name of the condition Mia had is complete atrioventricular septal defect, it means the walls between all four chambers of the heart did not form completely, leaving space for blood to mix between them, said the hospital.

The problems with this diagnosis are mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood, too much blood going to the lungs, and the pumping chamber of the heart having to work harder.

Lawson Family , photo courtesy: Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Before Mia’s birth, Marcie and Matt Lawson met with Dr. Stephen M. Langley Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Medical Director of the Heart Center at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, who would be the surgeon performing the procedure.

After Mia was born she was closely monitored by Dr. Garbiñe Goya Pediatric Cardiologist at the Heart Center. When Mia was five months old, she underwent repair of her defect.

Mia continues to visit Driscoll for routine evaluations and attends yearly check-ups with her cardiologist, said the hospital.

In addition to her heart defect, Mia also has Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome, and receives weekly sessions at Driscoll for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.