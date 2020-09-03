DPS to increase enforcement over Labor Day weekend

Texas Department of Public Safety driver license office in Austin on June 13, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says there will be an increase of law enforcement over the Labor Day weekend.

DPS reminds drivers to practice caution when getting behind the wheel over the holiday weekend.

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, DPS Troopers issued 102,274 citations and warnings, including 10,506 citations for speeding; 1,461 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; and 938 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 489 DWI arrests, 358 fugitive arrests and 354 felony arrests. Texas Department of Public Safety Press Release

Some of the recommendations from DPS include to not drink and drive, buckle up, eliminate distractions and check your vehicle before going on the road.

For a full list of safety tips from DPS, click here.