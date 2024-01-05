UPDATE: A passenger who has been identified as an undocumented migrant suffered life-threatening injuries after bailing out after a vehicle pursuit with DPS on Thursday night, Jan. 4 and jumping from an overpass in El Paso’s Upper Valley, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, a DPS trooper working Operation Lone Star attempted a traffic stop on a pickup truck near Artcraft Road and South Desert Boulevard for traffic violations, DPS said in a news release.

The driver did not respond to the trooper’s use of emergency lights and sirens and fled, DPS said. The vehicle proceeded to reach speeds of more than 100 mph.

The truck traveled along Interstate 10, exited at Sunland Park Drive and continued onto Racetrack Drive where it hit a curb, DPS said.

The driver and several passengers, all identified as undocumented migrants, “bailed out and ran,” DPS said.

One passenger jumped from the Loop 375 overpass and suffered life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Border Patrol and members of DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division assisted in apprehending six passengers and the driver.

The driver has been charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

No other information is immediately available at this time.

This story will be updated once we learn more.