DPS: One dead, one arrested in human smuggling attempt

News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted:

SAN MANUEL, Texas (KVEO) — A smuggling event left one person dead near Highway 281 in San Manuel Thursday night, according to a press release.

Texas Department of Public Safety said that Border Patrol pulled over a silver Ford Taurus car and when it came to a stop four people jumped out.

One of the individuals ran onto Highway 281 and was hit by a truck and then ran over by another car. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and could not be identified due to the injuries, according to DPS.

The driver was identified as Diego Garay,16, was arrested for the smuggling of persons and is in the Edinburg Juvenile Center tonight.

