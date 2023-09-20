WEBB COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Eighteen migrants were found inside a semi-trailer driven by a man without a license Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Thursday, DPS stopped a truck tractor semi-trailer on SL-20 in Webb County due to a traffic violation.

Michael Wilson/Texas DPS

When troopers spoke with the driver, identified as Michael Wilson from Cotulla, he informed them that he did not have a commercial driver’s license and did not know what kind of freight he was transporting.

Troopers opened the doors to the trailer to find 18 Mexican migrants locked inside.

Wilson is facing human smuggling charges for his role in the operation.