RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican national was caught helping a group of migrants scale the border wall with a ladder, law enforcement reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in locating a coyote who they say guided a group of illegal migrants across the Rio Grande and helped them scale the border.

Jose Juan Eufracio Medina, a migrant from Mexico, was arrested on charges of smuggling of persons, according to a Tweet from Lt. Chris Olivarez with DPS.

In a video, Medina is seen hiding in the brush from law enforcement. During his arrest, troopers spoke with Medina who revealed that he has been smuggling migrants for a month, the first time being in Mission.

Troopers noticed he was on the phone while evading law enforcement. When asked why the guide was on the phone with him, Medina replied in Spanish, “Because I am wise. I am more capable, more able, more I don’t know.”

The five migrants caught were from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala.

In speaking with Medina, authorities learned that he paid $1,000 to cross and was en route to Houston where he works for the Gulf Cartel, Olivarez stated.