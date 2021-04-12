COVID INFO COVID INFO

Donna police searching for missing 14-year-old

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Donna, Texas (KVEO)— Donna Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Deisree Garcia was last seen on April 1 before leaving her home around midnight.

Garcia is described by authorities as 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has red-dyed hair and brown eyes.

Garcia was last seen wearing a red shirt, red leggings and white tennis shoes.

Authorities ask the public to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481 with any information on Garcia’s whereabouts.

