DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The D’ettes from Donna High School are beginning the school year with a new dance major, Julio Valdez.

D’ette dance teacher Janet Garcia said having a male major is a first for the team.

“He is the first male major that we’ve had in the history of the D’ettes. and the D’ettes have been around since about the 1940s. So that’s an amazing accomplishment for him,” Garcia said.

Valdez said he has been wanting the spot of major since he started dancing in seventh grade.

“Ever since I knew I just wanted to work for that this spot and just grow into it and love it,” Valdez said.

Joemie Rocha one of the five leaders of the dance team said he has been a great leader as major.

“He’s an amazing leader and he leads a team well he’s like a good example for the girls,” Rocha said.

Skyye Garza, also a leader of the team, has known Julio since sixth grade and said he worked hard to get the dance major position.

“It’s so cool to see him like, improve and everything. I’ve seen him to be in this like type of leadership and leading the team for like how he’s always wanted,” Garza said.

Valdez said he is proud to be a D’ette and honored to be the major of the team.

“I think it’s such like, a love letter to my young self like it, like shows the dedication and hard work i put into all these years,” Valdez said.

After winning the coveted title of overall grand champions at the Snowmakers state contest last year, the D’ettes plan to keep the title this year.

Members of the team and Garcia say they are all excited to kick off the school year with the football season.