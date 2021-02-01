DOJ rescinds ‘Zero Tolerance’ immigration rules, immigration attorney weighs on what this could mean

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—President Joe Biden has been moving fast on policy changes, especially on immigration. Last week, The Justice Department ended the Trump-era “zero tolerance” policy for immigration offenses that allowed the U.S. government to separate thousands of children from their parents.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson rescinded the policy in a memo sent to federal prosecutors.

During his campaign, President Biden has made his stance on family separation at the border clear and ending the ‘zero tolerance’ policy.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end the policy that resulted in thousands of family separations and that brought criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

Even though the policy ended in 2018 after mounting criticism, the Justice Department moved to rescind it all together on Jan. 26.

Rio Grande Valley immigration lawyer Alex Martinez said the change could mean less discretion when prosecuting misdemeanor border offenses. Instead, the court would focus more on high-risk individuals.

“It means that they’re going to try to use the most amount of government resources towards the individuals that pose the highest risk towards the national security of the country.” said Martinez, “So they’re going to try to stop eliminating the number of facilities, and officers, and attorneys, focusing on individuals that present a low priority.”

Martinez said individuals who present a high risk will be detained, and he assumes President Biden will have a more humanitarian policy towards the separation of families.

As of right now, the United States cannot locate the parents of hundreds of children, according to Martinez.

However, Martinez believes it should not be hard to reunite these families, thanks to countelss government resources.

“I would think that as long as you have one of the parents or one of the family members reporting themselves to the American government saying hey I’m searching for my child.” said Martinez, “It is not that hard to match the DNA from that child with that family member so with the number of resources that we have collecting DNA for 700 children is by in no means that complex.”

Martinez said it should only take a matter of weeks to reunite families unless no one is claiming the child.

Martinez said he has a large number of clients that are detained, but recently they have been allowed to go before an immigration judge to present their case.