Doctor says people can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same, urging vaccinations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)- Flu season is approaching fast, and doctors are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated while preparing to administer flu shots in the middle of a pandemic.

The Rio Grande Valley is currently handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez, Family Medicine Physician at DHR said they will be screening patients getting the flu vaccine.

“We screen our patients to make sure that they’re not having fevers or any symptoms that could be similar to COVID,” Dr. Martinez said.

Even though hospitals in the valley are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 patients, Dr. Martinez worries about the impact this year’s flu season can have on our area.

“You can also get flu and COVID so COVID-19 infection alone is a very serious infection but combine that with a flu infection on top of it, we will have a lot more complications and deaths,” Dr. Martinez said.

Dr. Martinez said they will be offering curbside flu vaccinations for those who fear going into hospitals because of the virus.

“There have been several patients who, just for fear, have not wanted to come into the clinic and that’s understandable, so we are going out to them,” said Dr. Martinez.

While it is unclear how hard the flu season will be, Dr. Martinez hopes people will follow the safety guidelines and not only for COVID-19.

“Wear their mask, social distance, hand hygiene, and get their flu vaccine then I don’t think our flu season should be as high as they used to be,” said Dr. Martinez

Dr. Martinez recommends everyone, 6 months and older to get the vaccine, and says the best time to get it is during the months of September and October.