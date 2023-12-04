McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly sending sexually explicit pictures of his ex to her friend, documents revealed.

Joseph Andrew Cerda, of McAllen, was charged with publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material and harassment, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Court documents, obtained by ValleyCentral, state Cerda was harassing his ex after she told him she no longer wanted a relationship with him.

Joseph Andrew Cerda/ Hidalgo County Jail

The two parted ways on Aug. 13, 2022 when she asked him to leave the house and no longer contact her.

The victim stated she blocked Cerda’s number from her phone but on Aug. 15, 2022 he began sending her harassing emails. In the emails, Cerda would call the woman profanities, the document stated

Police originally met with Cerda on Oct 14, 2022 where he confessed to sending insulting emails to his ex.

However, earlier that year, on Sept. 27, 2022 the victim reported that Cerda has released sexually explicit images of her to a friend.

The woman told police she believed Cerda sent the photos to her friend because he assumed they were dating. Cerda sent the photos, that were sent to him by the victim in confidence, to the man via Facebook Messenger.

Cerda denied having released any images of his ex and claimed that photoshop was used to make him look guilty.

After further investigating, police discovered that the messages were in fact not photoshopped and did come from Cerda’s profile.

Cerda was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Nov. 20, 2023 under the above charges. He was released the next day on a $6,000 bond.