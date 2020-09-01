Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

District distributes chairs and desks to students in need

News

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Sharyland ISD is preparing their students to return to school.

The district is making sure their students have desks and chairs to use while learning remotely.

District officials tell CBS 4 that not every family has access or the means to purchase these items.

The district is finding the families in need through the staff and teachers.

“The bus drivers helped deliver the desks. They were able to deliver about 70 so we are going to continue again tomorrow. After that, everybody who calls saying ‘I need a desk, I want a desk’, we’ll put them on a waiting list,” said Teresa Chavez-Gonzalez the Federal Programs director for Sharyland ISD.

Gonzalez said the district plans on looking at other families in need of the desks.

