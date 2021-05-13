Diono recalls certain car booster seats over headrest issue

(WKRN) — Car seat manufacturer Diono is recalling several models of child booster seats that they say could have broken or separated headrests during the event of a crash.

According to the company’s recall notice, certain models of Cambria 2 booster seats “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, ‘Child Restraint Systems,'” because a crack between the backrest and headrest can occur in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The affected models include:

31200-US-01

31201-US-01

31202-US-01

The company said a little over 6,900 booster seats are affected by this recall. Diono said they plan to notify owners of the affected models and will provide a replacement backrest with headrest assembly to affected customers free of charge.

The company recommends converting the seat into a backless booster seat until the replacement backrest is installed.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you may call Diono customer service at 1 (855) 463-4666.