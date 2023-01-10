The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the third time in the history of the game. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports two $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold somewhere in Texas.

These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the third-tier prize.

In total there were 15 third-tier prize winning tickets sold in Texas that won $10,000, but two of them chose the Megaplier option to triple their winnings. The winning numbers for the Jan. 6 drawing were 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63 with the Mega Ball 13.

Now, the new jackpot is soaring to over $1 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Jan. 10 with a jackpot of $1.1 billion which has a cash value of $568.7 million.