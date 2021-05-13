Did you miss Local 23’s The American Dream Starts Here special?

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The Rio Grande Valley has been on the radar when it comes to immigration for quite some time. Our area is called a hotspot for irregular migration.

We are seeing firsthand the effects of policy change concerning immigration. While these changes come from what the current administration is calling a “humanitarian perspective,” the impact is making the Rio Grande Valley the center of attention.

Local 23 produced a series of stories to set the record straight. We heard from local, state, and federal officials and brought you their take on the processes and changes underway.

Below are the stories from “The American Dream Starts Here.”

1) Operation Lone Star: Texas DPS Troopers keep constant watch of U.S. Mexico border

Operation Lone Star. Sydney Hernandez

Operation Lone Star launched with 1,000 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assigned to the border. Their job is to crack down on human trafficking connected to illegal border crossings. Local 23 evening anchor Sydney Hernandez had the opportunity to join DPS for an inside look at how troopers are enforcing the initiative from up in the sky, out on the road, and along the Rio Grande.

2) Trauma impacts on unaccompanied children

Trauma impacts on unaccompanied children. Sydney Gray.

Governor Greg Abbott has addressed the conditions many unaccompanied minors face while in detention centers and shelters. As many of their journeys start at border crossing sites, children are faced with trauma. For many kids, it begins before they reach the United States. Local 23-morning anchor Sydney Gray spoke t women on the front lines fighting to keep children safe.

3) Immigration attorneys learn to navigate through changing policies

Immigration attorneys learn to navigate through changing policies jeremiah Wilcox

Border lawmakers are working to address the issue of immigration backlog. According to Senator John Cornyn, there is about a two-and-a-half-year backlog on immigration cases. Immigration attorneys say they are overwhelmed as the legal process for immigration can be stressful. Local 23 evening anchor Jeremiah Wilcox spoke to immigration attorney’s about their workload as they deal with more cases.

4) From migrant to naturalized American citizen

For so many migrants, just getting to the United States without being turned back is the dream. Even those who are allowed to stay, face challenges.

From migrant to naturalized American citizen. Brenda Matute

Local 23 morning anchor Brenda Matute walks you through what many migrants go through during their quest for asylum, and eventually citizenship.