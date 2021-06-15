DHS Secretary Mayorkas issues statement on Biden’s plan to combat domestic terrorism

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The White House announced the first-ever national strategy to combat domestic terrorism that enhances analysis on threats on Tuesday.
Shortly after the announcement, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a statement explaining DHS’ efforts moving forward.
“DHS is enhancing its analysis of open-source information to identify threats and leverage credible threat-analysis produced by others,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “DHS is developing key partnerships with local stakeholders through the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) to identify potential threats and prevent terrorism.”
The statement added that for the first time, DHS will provide local partners with over $77 million after adding domestic violent extremism as a National Priority Area.
“We must and we will remain vigilant in our steadfast efforts to safeguard our Nation and our democratic principles.”