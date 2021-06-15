DHS Secretary Mayorkas issues statement on Biden’s plan to combat domestic terrorism

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 02: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security seal is seen as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivers remarks while visiting a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the site is being run as a partnership between the city and the federal government. It is part of a nearly $4 billion plan for FEMA to support more than 400 community vaccination centers across the country. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The White House announced the first-ever national strategy to combat domestic terrorism that enhances analysis on threats on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a statement explaining DHS’ efforts moving forward.

“DHS is enhancing its analysis of open-source information to identify threats and leverage credible threat-analysis produced by others,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “DHS is developing key partnerships with local stakeholders through the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) to identify potential threats and prevent terrorism.”

The statement added that for the first time, DHS will provide local partners with over $77 million after adding domestic violent extremism as a National Priority Area.

“We must and we will remain vigilant in our steadfast efforts to safeguard our Nation and our democratic principles.”