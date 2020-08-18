DHR to hold plasma donation drive

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) said donations of recovered COVID-19 patients’ plasma is helping others currently fighting the virus.

DHR said that so far, they have received over 1,000 donations and need more donors.

DHR is asking anyone who has recovered from the virus to call their research center to sign up.

Dr. Lisa Treviño with the Research and Development center said the anti-bodies in recovered patients are helping those that are critically ill.

“It’s working, you know. It is working. We have seen progress in patients that have received plasma donations. It depends on the acuity and severity of the patient, but it is something that’s being used across the country and across the world. This whole idea of anti-bodies from an individual that has recovered to help fight the disease,” said Dr. Treviño.

Volunteers will receive a $50 gift card for donating.

Their next plasma drive will be held on August 22nd at Starr County Memorial hospital.

You can call the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development center at 956-362-2390 to learn more.