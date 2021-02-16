DHR postpones all COVID-19 vaccinations until Thursday

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health announced Tuesday morning, all COVID-19 vaccinations have been postponed until Thursday due to power outages in the city of Edinburg.

According to hospital officials, the city’s water systems have been depleted forcing DHR Health to activate the emergency operations plans related to water including reserving water for inpatient care, dialysis, and emergencies.

If you were scheduled for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning, you may report to the Edinburg Conference Center on either Thursday Deb. 18 or Friday Feb. 19, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.