DHR Health to distribute COVID-19 vaccine wristbands at HEB park

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health, with the assistance of the city of Edinburg, will distribute COVID-19 vaccine wristbands on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The wristband distribution will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis at HEB Park in the city of Edinburg.
Vaccine wristbands for the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will only be given to those who are present.
Elderly people and those with disabilities who are unable to travel to the distribution site can call (956) 362- 6843 for further instructions on securing a vaccination wristband.
Vaccine Wristband Distribution:
First Come, First Serve
February 2, 2021
HEB Park
1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Pfizer First Dose Vaccinations (for those who obtained wristbands)
Wednesday, February 3 7 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 4 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, February 5 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance
118 Paseo Del Prado