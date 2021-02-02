DHR Health to distribute COVID-19 vaccine wristbands at HEB park

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—DHR Health, with the assistance of the city of Edinburg, will distribute COVID-19 vaccine wristbands on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The wristband distribution will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis at HEB Park in the city of Edinburg.

Vaccine wristbands for the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will only be given to those who are present.

Elderly people and those with disabilities who are unable to travel to the distribution site can call (956) 362- 6843 for further instructions on securing a vaccination wristband.

Vaccine Wristband Distribution:

First Come, First Serve

February 2, 2021

HEB Park

1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pfizer First Dose Vaccinations (for those who obtained wristbands)

Wednesday, February 3 7 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 4 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, February 5 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance

118 Paseo Del Prado