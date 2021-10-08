Deputies that shot, killed man in Weslaco placed on administrative leave

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional information was provided regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Weslaco on Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, a 63-year-old woman told deputies that she had been assaulted by her son, Guillermo San Miguel Sanchez.

Sanchez, 25, was located by deputies inside the residence and was armed with a knife. After an attempt to disarm Sanchez with verbal commands, he lunged at the deputies, according to the release.

Both deputies shot at Sanchez, per the release.

Weslaco Fire Department administered emergency medical treatment, but Sanchez died as a result of his injuries.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of an internal policy review and are being provided with counseling services.”

Findings will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury review.

The family has been temporarily relocated, and the HCSO’s Crime Victims Unit is providing services, including counseling.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.