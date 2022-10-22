ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released a statement in response to Donald Trump’s rally in South Texas, calling the former president “a joke.”

In a news release, Hinojosa spoke against the rally, which is scheduled to feature additional speakers including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“Texas Republicans think having our disgraced, twice-impeached former president in Robstown tonight is going to help them shore up support for their radical, far-right candidates in South Texas and statewide,” Hinojosa said in the release.

Hinojosa went on to say that Trump has “villainized Latinos” and “locked migrant children in cages.”

The Democratic Chairman ended his statement by saying that “Donald Trump is a joke and so is this trip.”