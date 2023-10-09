SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new production facility is in the works for one of the Rio Grande Valley’s recognized restaurants.

Delia’s Tamales is expanding its business with a new production facility to manufacture and store tamales to be used in restaurants.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the $15 million project will be located on 696 E. Owassa Rd. in San Juan.

Construction for the production facility is set to begin November 1 and is expected to be completed by June 2, 2025.

Delia Lubin, a self-made businesswoman and owner of Delia’s Tamales, started her business nearly 30 years ago by selling her tamales door-to-door until she opened her first location in 1998.

Since then, Delia’s Tamales made its way to six locations in the upper Valley, including Mission, McAllen, San Juan, Pharr and Edinburg.

In 2020, Delia’s Tamales opened its first location outside of the Valley in San Antonio.

ValleyCentral reached out to the business for comment on its new facility but has not heard back.