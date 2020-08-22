Delays in supply chain affect construction

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – For the average consumer, a trip to the local building supply store will usually get you all the things you need for those home projects or repairs.

Those working on bigger projects are not always so lucky these days.

Owner of Prestige Home Builders, Luis Arevalo, said he has been experiencing delays getting materials for his projects.

“We ordered material about a month and a half ago and we just go it today,” Arevalo said about the shipment of wood boards he had received at his site minutes before the interview.

Arevalo said he has adjusted how he orders supplies to accommodate for the delays.

“We are trying to work a little bit different. Where we were used to an abundance of materials, now we gotta work with what we have. Trying to order windows six weeks in advance, shingles six to eight weeks in advance, doors two months in advance. That way we can have our contracts fulfilled in a timely manner,” said Arevalo.

The delays are caused by various reasons; the pandemic being one of the main ones.

Arevalo said COVID-19 affected one of his suppliers.

“Our local door distributor, their whole office was in contact with COVID to where it literally shut down. So, our doors got delayed for 30 days; they didn’t have anybody to deliver, they didn’t have anybody to sell, they didn’t have anybody to measure,” said Arevalo.

It has been an adjustment for this construction company, but it is holding them back from working.

“We’re taking it day by day. We feel like with the extensions in our contracts we have more than sufficient time to finish,” said Arevalo.

On the other hand, McCoy’s Building Supply off Expressway 83 in Harlingen is fully stocked.

The supply store has been meeting demands through the pandemic.

“We’re very fortunate to have several locations in the Valley, so in case we do run low or out of something, we are able to accommodate the customer,” said McCoy’s Building Supply Manager, Bo Ortiz.

However, there is one thing you may have trouble finding.

Ortiz said treated pickets have been in high demand even before Hurricane Hanna hit the Valley.

“Probably from when people started getting their first stimulus checks that came in. A lot of people were staying at home and they were working on their house,” said Ortiz.

Other than that, Ortiz said there should be no worries when coming to his store.

“Most important thing is to be upfront with the customer. If there is going to be a delay on a particular item for whatever reason it might be. Just being up front with them, explaining to them why the reason is. It usually helps,” said Ortiz.