EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of killing a DPS trooper has entered its fourth day.

Victor Godinez is facing a charge of capital murder of a peace officer in connection to the death of DPS trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.

DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez (Source: TxDPS – South Texas Region/Twitter)

Jurors in the 389th district courtroom heard from a Border Patrol agent who lived near the shootout. Jurors were shown pictures of bullet holes in the agent’s vehicles.

The agent also had surveillance video from his home that night, which is believed to show the suspect running by.

On the third day, jurors heard from a witness who flagged down police after seeing a man walking barefoot on the other side of the street. Shortly after, he heard an exchange of gunfire.

On Tuesday, Sanchez’s wife took the stand and said she never left her husband’s side during the four-month span from when he was shot until when he succumbed to his injuries.

Victor Godinez, is charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. (Source: Hidalgo County Public Records)

In April 2019, trooper Sanchez responded to a major collision in Edinburg. Sanchez and two other officers chased Godinez, who had fled the scene.

Godinez allegedly shot at Sanchez and the other officers before being taken into custody.